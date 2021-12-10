Is There a New Episode of ‘The Blacklist’ Tonight?

Season 9 of The Blacklist, starring James Spader, took a short break for Thanksgiving, which was unfortunate for fans.

The most recent episode, episode 5, concluded with a few surprising revelations that left the audience wanting more.

So, can fans expect a new episode of The Blacklist Season 9 to air tonight, December 15th?

The Blacklist Season 9 will return from its holiday break tonight, December 22nd.

“The task force investigates a therapist who may be the key to an organized crime family’s resurgence,” says D.

Red conducts his own investigation.”

The description does not reveal too much about tonight’s new episode of The Blacklist Season 9.

But, hopefully, the hour will touch on some of the most recent developments from episode 5.

Follow Red and the rest of The Blacklist.

We need to talk about all of the shocking revelations in episode 5, “Benjamin T Okara (No.

183)”.

A new case and a new Blacklister started the hour.

Benjamin T Okara, the inventor of a directed energy weapon, was the target of the FBI task force.

They realize Okara assassinated all of the scientists with whom he collaborated.

His intention was to destroy the weapon and assassinate anyone who could reassemble it.

Okara blew himself up in the end.

Park was blasted by the energy weapon and taken to the hospital in another scene in the episode.

Fans finally got to meet her husband, Colby Lewis’s Peter, and the couple received devastating news.

Park did not have cancer, as she had previously believed, but she was expecting a child.

She miscarried the fetus, unfortunately.

Harold’s wife, Charlene, lied for him and provided him with an alibi during the murder of his former neighbor, Doug Koster.

Dembe has finally cracked open the box Red gave him a few seasons ago.

“I should never have come back,” Red admitted as the episode ended with Red and Mierce in bed together.

The twists are expected to continue in the…

