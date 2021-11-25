Is there a screening of ‘A Million Little Things’ tonight, November 10th?

Is tonight, November 10th, ‘A Million Little Things’ on?

Fans were concerned after the last episode of A Million Little Things aired on November 17, and the show will not be airing tonight, Nov.

Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) may know who her stalker is, but he or she has been dead for three years.

Some viewers believe her new boyfriend, Camden Lamoureux (Ryan Hansen), is following her around.

Meanwhile, Regina (Christina Moses) surprised Rome Howard (Romany Malco) by returning home early in episode 7, and things seemed to be looking up for them.

However, a possible breakup is hinted at in the upcoming A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 promo.

A Million Little Things Season 4 will lose its time slot tonight, according to ABC’s schedule.

Instead, The Queen Family Singalong will be rerun on the network.

The special, which aired for the first time in November, was a huge hit.

Darren Criss hosted the fourth episode.

It includes musical performances by various musicians from their homes of Queen’s songs.

By following the Queen’s bouncing crown ball, viewers can sing along.

The ABC special is similar to the Disney Family Singalong special that will air in April 2020.

Viewers will have to wait until the month of December to see the film.

A Million Little Things is set to return to its Wednesday evening time slot on January 1st.

With that return, however, there is both good and bad news.

It’s a shocking winter finale for the friend group when A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 airs (sadly not tonight).

Cam Lam, Maggie’s boyfriend, receives an awkward “Love ya” from Maggie.

He gives a sweet smile and seems to appreciate the gesture.

Meanwhile, Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) attends an audition for MMI (a prestigious music school).

She does not, however, invite Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) on purpose.

Also, when Cassandra’s (Azie Tesfai) name is mentioned in the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8 trailer for “The Things We Keep Inside,” Rome becomes defensive.

In the trailer, Rome tells Regina, “Thanks to Cassandra, my film is getting a second life.”

“But say that if you want me to stop working with her.”

Regina appears to have asked Rome about Cassandra as a joke.

Rome’s defensive response, on the other hand, could indicate that there is more going on between him and his publicist.

