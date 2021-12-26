Is there a screening of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ tonight?

Is there a showing of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ tonight?

Power Book II: Ghost has already had a tumultuous season.

Professor Jabari Reynolds was murdered in November, and the series returned in November to show the aftermath with Tariq St.

Patrick is attempting to conceal his and Cane Tejada’s involvement.

He faces a number of obstacles, however.

Those who saw the most recent episode are looking forward to the next one.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 6 will not air on Sunday, December 12th.

It won’t be back until the 26th, but this is when you can expect it.

On Sunday, December 2, the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost aired.

It used to release a new episode every week, but it’s currently on a season-long hiatus.

Unfortunately, this means that fans will have to wait a few weeks to learn what happens next to their favorite characters.

Will Monet be able to keep her secret from Zeke? Will Lorenzo find out about Monet and Dante? Will Tariq be able to flee?

Even for showrunner Courtney Kemp, the wait is nearly unbearable.

She said live on Instagram, “It’s not my favorite.”

I dislike having breaks in the middle of the season; I wish we could just keep going.

A mid-season break must, however, be included.”

The show will return in January, which is a welcome relief.

It will take place at the regular time on September 9, 2022.

In the meantime, you can watch previous episodes on Starz.

Courtney Kemp Teases the ‘Power’ Spinoff She’d ‘Like’ to Produce

The latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost saw detectives continue their investigation into Jabari’s murder.

Zeke Cross became the primary suspect after police linked him to Jabari’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Carrie Milgram.

They were able to rule him out after new information came to light.

After seeing a draft of Jabari’s book, Kamaal Tate became convinced that the book was based on true events, and that Jabari was murdered as a result.

He started paying more attention to Jabari’s students, and after finding a crucial piece of evidence in his dorm room, he arrested Tariq for the murder.

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Showrunner Teases Monet’s “Consequences”

In the trailer for the next episode, Tariq claims that he is being set up for murder.

Diana used the funds to assist Lorenzo in his release from prison, whereas Monet appears to be in need of funds to assist his family.

On the other hand, Lorenzo returns to…

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.