Is there a set of twins among the Radfords?

Is it true that the Radfords have twins?

The Radfords, Britain’s largest family, announced last year that they have no plans to add to their family of 24.

Are any of the children twins, as many people believe? Find out here.

No, the Radfords don’t have twins, which may come as a shock to some.

Sue, the mother, was just 13 years old when she became pregnant with Noel, her current husband, who was 18 at the time.

The Radfords first gained notoriety in 2008, when it was revealed that the baker and his wife were expecting a ‘baker’s dozen’ of children, totaling 13.

Sue, now 45, has been pregnant for the last 16 years of her life.

There are 22 children in the Raford family.

Heidi, their youngest child, was born on April 3, 2020.

Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 18, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie, 18 months, and Bonnie, one, are their other children.

Sue and Noel’s 17th child, Alfie, was stillborn in 2014.

The two oldest children have moved out of the house.

Sue and Noel hosted a Qandamp;A session for their fans in November 2020, along with two of their eldest daughters, Millie and Chloe.

“We’re finally getting around to responding to your assumptions about us,” Sue explained.

“This should be a lot of fun,” Noel added.

“We both decided that we don’t want any more children,” Sue said when asked if they were having more children.

That’s it; we’re done this time! Heidi is the last!

“There will be no more little Radfords,” Noel continued, “at least not from us.”

Sue and Noel have seven grandchildren as of 2021, including four granddaughters and three grandson.

Chris has three children: Maisie, four, Jacob, two, and Nicholas, who was born in September 2021.

Sophie and her husband Joe have three children: Daisy, nine, Ayprill, seven, and Leo, five.

Millie, 20, gave birth to Ophelia in September 2020 and continues to live with the family in Morecambe, Lancashire.