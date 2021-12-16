Is there a sibling for Jack Harlow?

At only 23 years old, Jack Harlow, a Kentuckian, is the next big thing in hip-hop.

Over the years, he and his brother, Clay Harlow, have developed a bond, despite the occasional embarrassing incident.

Clayborn ‘Clay’ Harlow, Jack Harlow’s younger brother, is frequently seen with him, and he was welcomed onstage at his sold-out concert in 2017.

Jack Harlow, who claimed he couldn’t rap for another 45 minutes, invited his 21-year-old brother on stage to sing him a happy birthday song.

Jack Harlow changed to his well-known song Ice Cream about halfway through the song.

Jack Harlow and his brother spray water bottles on a cheering audience after screaming, “Got the kids going crazy like I’m selling ice cream!”

Clay Harlow distinguishes himself from his brother by leading a simple, hometown life and remaining silent about his achievements.

Clay Harlow is a relatively unknown figure, despite his brother’s national celebrity.

His Instagram account still has a whopping 10.6 thousand followers, and his birthday post on November 23 received over 9,800 likes and 500 comments.

“21.,” he captioned a photo of himself taken in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Stop messing around.

With a photo from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the caption “They can change their minds, but they can’t change me,” he demonstrated his self-awareness in a previous post on October 15.

From 2017 to 2019, Clay Harlow represented Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, on the soccer team.

He was a midfielder for the team, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 times in 16 games for a total of 30 points and 12 assists.

The soccer team was ranked seventh in the state, but 261st nationally.

Ballard Soccer Player of the Year was awarded to Clay Harlow.

“Clay was the engine of our team this year and one of the captains,” the MaxPreps website says.

“On and off the field, he leads the team in goals and assists, and he is always upbeat.”

He’s a great motivator who keeps the team moving forward.”

Photographer Adam Creech posted a thread on Twitter in February 2021 about working for the Harlow family.

This was back when Jack Harlow was still a high school student and before he became a famous rapper.

Creech said he got a job at Maggie Harlow’s sign shop in Louisville, where Jack and Clay Harlow’s mother works.

Maggie Harlow, Creech said, was aware of his interest in sports photography and asked him to photograph her son’s soccer matches.

In that game, Clay and his brother were on opposing teams…

