Is There a Thanksgiving Parade Float for ‘This Is Us’ This Year?

Is There a Float for ‘This Is Us’ in the Thanksgiving Parade This Year?

Thanksgiving is a big deal on This Is Us, and the Pearsons have a lot of their own traditions for the American holiday.

Thanksgiving means a lot to this fictional family, from pilgrim Rick to five pounds of shrimp.

Even though There Is Us Season 6 does not have a new episode airing around Thanksgiving this year, the show has a special treat in store for its fans.

The This Is UsTwitter page tweeted a picture of a huge lemon float suspended in the air in New York City a week before Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving Day just wouldn’t be the same without the Pearsons,” the caption reads.

The post, of course, led fans to believe that the popular NBC show would have a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

“There’ll be a This is Us parade float in the NBC Macy’s day parade with the cast of This is Us on it as promo for the final season,” one Twitter user replied.

We don’t think This Is Us will have a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

However, we believe that what the This Is Us Twitter page was teasing will please many fans.

Without the Pearsons, Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be the same. pic.twitter.com4xZavJEbp9

The season 6 trailer will be released on November 1st, according to NBC and This Is Us.

Thursday, November 25th.

As a result, the premiere is most likely the subject of the Tweet.

Fans will have to tune in to see if the trailer airs during the parade.

A 15-second video served as the trailer’s announcement.

Kate starts off the teaser by singing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

“I’m not worried about the big stuff,” Rebecca admits.

“It’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of yet,” Randall says. The video also shows Randall saying goodbye to William in season one, which will make fans cry even harder.

After their group therapy session in season 2, the Big Three reconcile.

The video concludes with a first look at Season 6 of This Is Us for fans.

Jack and Rebecca are hugging and smiling at each other.

Then it’s revealed that the whole thing is a lie.

