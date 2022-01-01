Is There Anything Else in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Than Ghost’s Letter?

Is There More to ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Than Ghost’s Letter?

In the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, one of the most beloved characters from Power was brought back on Dec.

The series, which was created by Courtney Kemp, begins after the death of James St.

Tariq, Patrick’s son, is following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a drug dealer.

Tariq is also enrolled in school as part of his father’s will, and his professor, Jabari Reynolds, develops an unhealthy obsession with his life.

Tariq kills Jabari, which leads to his arrest in December.

There are 19 episodes in total.

He was in jail when he received a letter from Ghost, in which he mocked him, in case he was ever arrested for homicide.

Kemp has finally answered the question about what else was said in the letter.

Tariq worked hard to keep police from finding out he and Cane Tejada were involved in Jabari’s murder in this season of Power Book II: Ghost, which was released in November.

After learning of Jabari’s involvement with Carrie Milgram, police suspected Zeke Cross had hired Officer Danilo Ramirez to kill him.

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 5, however, that theory was ruled out.

When Kamaal Tate comes across Jabari’s book, he suspects that it was based on true events, and that Jabari was murdered after discovering a student selling drugs on campus.

They persuade Lauren Baldwin to wear a wire in order to uncover any drug activity at school and, as a result, catch Tariq.

When Daniel Warren paid a visit to Tariq in jail, he handed over a letter Ghost had written to him before he died.

“I knew you’d end up here, lil’ [N-word]… right where you belong,” it says.

Will There Be More Crossovers in Future ‘Power’ Shows? Courtney Kemp Gives an Update Amid Her Netflix Move

Fans wondered if Tariq had said anything else after he stopped reading and crumpled up the letter so quickly.

During an Instagram Live Qandamp;A session, Kemp confirmed Tariq had read the letter in its entirety.

She also hinted at the next episode, implying that Tariq would change his mind after being betrayed by Cane.

“Tariq has put his faith in a lot of people.

He has a large circle of friends.

He hasn’t been swiveling his head as much as he should, so…

