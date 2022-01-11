Is there going to be a third season of Power Book II: Ghost?

Will there be a third season of Power Book II: Ghost?

Power Book II: Ghost, the first of many planned spin-offs from the TV show Power, premiered in September 2020.

On February 6, 2022, Power Book II: Ghost will air its final episode of season two.

Power Book II: Ghost will return for a third season, according to Starz.

Early in 2022, production will begin, bringing back familiar faces while also introducing new ones.

Keesha Sharp, who played Professor Harper Bonet on Lethal Weapons, will join the show as a regular in season three.

She will co-star with Michael Rainey Jr., who will play Tariq James St.

Patrick, Brayden Weston, Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, Cooper Saxe, Mary J Blige, and Monet Stewart Tejada are played by Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd, Shane Johnson, and Mary J Blige, respectively.

Jeffrey Hirsch, the president and CEO of Starz, stated that the decision to renew the show was influenced by the fans.

“The ‘Power’ universe’s continued success and cultural resonance is unprecedented, and fans are clearly hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” he told Variety.

“We’re looking forward to the third season of the star-studded series beginning production early next year, just in time for the release of Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the fast-growing franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A Kemp’s hit Starz series Power.

James St. is the focus of the original show.

Patrick, a notorious drug dealer who goes by the alias Ghost.

His desire to stay on the same path is trumped by his desire to enter the business world and open a club.

Power Book II: Ghost picks up where the first book ended, following Tariq St.

James, who murdered his father at the conclusion of the first series.

It looks at the life he’s building in the wake of James “Ghost” St.

Patrick’s death, though there are still doubts about whether Ghost is truly dead and if he could reappear.

“Who knows if (Ghost) will appear,” said Larenz Tate, who played Rashad Tate in Power and Power Book II: Ghost.

“As far as Rashard and the rest of the cast are aware, he’s no longer with us.”

He’s gone, as far as I’m aware.

“However, I never doubt the creators’ pen.

“You never know what might happen.”

On Starz’s streaming service and app, fans can watch Power Book II: Ghost.

The show can also be found on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon as a download.

Season two’s final episode will air on February 6, 2022.

