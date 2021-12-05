Is Theresa Caputo of ‘Long Island Medium’ back with Larry Caputo?

Theresa Caputo rose to fame on TLC’s Long Island Medium and is well-liked by fans due to her willingness to open up about her personal life on television.

Viewers of the long-running reality show became invested in her family life and even grew to love her ex-husband Larry Caputo, who appeared on the show on a regular basis.

Fans have hoped for reconciliation since the couple split in 2018, and now they’re wondering if she’s back with Larry.

Caputo has a new show on Discovery(plus) called Long Island Medium: There in Spirit, which premiered earlier this year, in which she continues to share her life with her fans.

She’s also on the road with Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, a live show.

The truth may come as a shock to some, but the Caputos are not reuniting.

When she’s not traveling to another state for her live show, Theresa Caputo still lives on Long Island in New York.

Larry Caputo relocated to California and founded Lorenzo Caputo Wine.

The Fox Theater will host a live medium experience from @Theresacaputo, star of the hit @TLC show “Long Island Medium.”

The seventh.

https://t.coRec3nNtl5Fpic.twitter.com73MYcyRzSs (hashtag)LongIslandMedium (hashtag)LongIslandMedium (hashtag)LongIslandMedium (hashtag)LongIslandMedium (hashtag)LongIslandMedium

After Larry continued to appear on Long Island Medium after the couple divorced, fans wondered if a rekindled romance was in the works.

He described his divorce as “losing his best friend” when he was on the show during its final season, which aired in 2019.

Despite the rumors, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in 2020, the Caputos appeared to have broken up for good.

They did, however, make it clear that they are still friends and will always be family.

Even if it was only for a photo, fans were able to see the former couple reunite.

Victoria Caputo, the Caputos’ daughter, married earlier this year and shared a family photo with her mother and father on Instagram on May 21st, captioned, “That’s a wrap on the rehearsal dinner.”

https:t.coqqY9gSFT3Rpic.twitter.comxR4xElre2u Lorenzo Caputo Wine

Theresa and Larry Caputo had been married for nearly three decades when they divorced in 2018.

She met Larry when they both worked at his family’s oil company, and she was practically a different person back then, according to her book, There’s More to Life Than This.

Theresa Caputo was a regular guest on Long Island Medium…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

@Theresacaputo, star of the hit @TLC show, “Long Island Medium,” will bring a live medium experience to the Fox Theater on Nov. 7th. #LongIslandMediumhttps://t.co/Rec3nNtl5Fpic.twitter.com/73MYcyRzSs — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) November 2, 2021

“When I accepted my gift, I wanted to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life.”