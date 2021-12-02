Is This It for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas?’ EP and Star on Movie’s End and Franchise’s Future (Exclusive)

Is This It for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’? EP and Star on the Film’s End and Future (Exclusive)

We were all looking forward to Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

The holiday film, which premiered on Roku at midnight on Wednesday, picks up weeks after the events of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s season 2 finale, when Zoey’s beau, Max (Skylar Astin), discovered he, too, had the ability to hear people’s innermost heartsongs.

But, given that the story takes place around Christmastime, Zoey (Jane Levy) spent the majority of her time frantically preparing to recreate the Clarke family traditions for their first holiday season without their beloved patriarch, Mitch (Peter Gallagher).

Even when things don’t go as planned at first, the universe has a funny way of working things out.

As Zoey tries to make the family’s first Christmas without Mitch memorable, she realizes that maybe, just maybe, making new traditions and welcoming new beginnings is just as acceptable.

Max’s sudden ability to hear Zoey and other people’s heartsongs faded away when he realized — appropriately at the end of the film — that he was given the power so he could understand and empathize with Zoey’s hardships and neuroses.

And, more importantly, so that they can communicate on the same level as their romantic relationship develops.

While Zoey appeared to be more willing to accept her fate with her powers, she also came to the conclusion that one of the reasons she was given the ability was to keep a line of communication open with her late father and to be forced to be present in the world rather than behind a computer screen.

While the film did not end on a major cliffhanger, it did leave the door slightly ajar in case Roku (or another platform) decided to move forward with another film or greenlight additional episodes.

However, as Zoey’s creator Austin Winsberg tells ET, figuring out the most important beats to focus on while balancing a more closed-ended story to serve the film format presented some challenges.

Not to mention the logistical and scheduling constraints that compelled Winsberg to act.

