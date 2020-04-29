Is This The Challenge: Total Madness Fight the Show’s Strangest Conflict Yet?

18 SHARES Share Tweet

The Challenge is no stranger to fights and feuds, but the latest between veterans Wes Bergmann and Jordan Wisley might take the cake for strangest start to a fight.

In the below exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: Total Madness, Wes and Jordan got at it over the turf in the bunker gymnasium. Yep, the turn.

“Don’t f—k up our turf,” Jordan yells from across the room.

“Turf’s fine,” Wes tells him.

“I’ll fix it later, just like everything else,” Jordan shoots back.

And that’s when things escalate.

“I’m sitting there, minding my own business, helping Nelson and Cory with the turf. They’ve kind of messed it up because they were doing some sprints on it, and I hear Jordan from across the biosphere yell at me about what he thinks the correct way to fix the turf is in his condescending, prick sort of way,” Wes says in a confessional.

Names are thrown around as the argument escalates to face-to-face goading.

“This is the best gym area we’ve ever had, I’ve ever seen on a challenge, but Wes and some of the guys are messing with the turf. Of course I chime in and then I turn around thinking that’s it. Lo and behold, Wes runs up with his pasty, white body and he decides he’s going to give me a lesson on respect,” Jordan says in a confessional.

Who’s right? Who’s wrong? Whatever happens, it’s going to leave an impact on the game.

Get reacquainted with this season’s cast below.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.