Is This the End of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Lisa and Usman?

Looks like there’s trouble in Lisa and Usman’s Nigerian paradise? In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, April 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple are in a heated battle of words.

Even before meeting, the engaged couple had issues over how Lisa reacted to Usman, who goes by the name of Sojaboy when he’s on stage performing, and all the attention he gets from female fans. Now together, Lisa has made it no secret that she’s not impressed with the living conditions she finds herself in while visiting Nigeria.

“You know, anything I do is not enough,” Usman tells Lisa in the exclusive sneak peek above. “And I’m kind of tired of that.”

“Let’s get it straight. Nobody is perfect. You need to make up your mind and make it quick,” Lisa tells him.

Usman tells Lisa he’s scared of the way Lisa is acting on her three-week trip to Nigeria, because if this the behavior she exhibits now, then what will life be like for him in the United States?

“What do you want to do? Do you want to end this?” Lisa asks him.

“I am trying to tell you how important I take you,” Usman says. “I have never insult you for a good two years. Directly or indirectly. You know that I have so much respect for you. Sometimes you come around and you say, ‘You are [expletive], you are this, you are that.’ I have never insulted you. But you did and I take it. So, if I should be receiving these kinds of things right now in Nigeria, what is going to happen to me if I go to America? Where I have no father, no mother, no brother, no friend, nobody to run to.”

“You are very insecure about this relationship. I thought we were further than this…This is just too much. This trip has been very stressful,” Lisa counters.

Yes, it’s a three-week trip for her in another continent, experiencing a very different life than she’s used to. But what about his life should they go forward with the marriage and move to America?

“But I am only being scared of the way you are acting,” he tells her.

See what happens when 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.