Is TikTok going to open a restaurant?

Is there a TikTok restaurant on the way?

TikTok, a social media platform, is a haven for creative recipes to go viral, and users frequently try to duplicate the recipes.

Foodies on TikTok have reason to rejoice: the platform is launching its own food service.

TikTok announced on Friday, December 30 that its next venture will be in the food industry.

To be clear, the social media platform is launching a food delivery service rather than a restaurant.

TikTok intends to follow the popular ghost kitchen trend through a partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The ghost kitchen trend is a restaurant style in which takeout and delivery are the only ways to enjoy the menu.

TikTok Kitchens will work with other restaurants to deliver unique recipes that have gone viral on social media, thanks to a collaboration with Virtual Dining Concepts.

Fans of TikTok feta pasta, a “sushi bowl,” 15-hour potatoes, and smash burgers will be able to forego the cooking and simply enjoy their meal.

To keep up with changing food trends, the TikTok Kitchens menu will be updated quarterly.

According to Business Insider, the food delivery service chain will have 300 locations.

Virtual Dining Concepts President Robert Earl spoke with Bloomberg about their joint venture with TikTok.

“Look, you have a platform with a billion monthly viewers who are always engaged, as the numbers show,” Earl said to the publication.

“It’s the first time there’s a brand like this out there — hundreds of millions of people,” he continued.

According to reports, TikTok Kitchens will begin operations in May 2022.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.