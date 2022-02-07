Is Tom Cruise reprising his role as Iron Man?

Is Tom Cruise going to play Iron Man in the upcoming film?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has sparked a flurry of online speculation about the film’s casting.

Tom Cruise was allegedly photographed in an Iron Man costume on the set of the Doctor Strange sequel, and Marvel fans are debating whether or not to believe it.

Pictures from the set of the Doctor Strange sequel were allegedly leaked in January 2022.

Tom Cruise was spotted in an Iron Man costume in the leaked images.

The sources of the leaked photos were not revealed, leaving Marvel fans to speculate about whether the alleged set leaks were true.

Tom Cruise’s casting in the sequel to Doctor Strange or future franchise installments has yet to be confirmed by Marvel.

However, Robert Downey Jr’s run as Iron Man came to an end with Avengers: Endgame, leaving the role vacant.

MCU aficionados took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Cruise’s Iron Man theories.

“Tom Cruise should have been the second choice to play Iron Man tbh,” one user wrote on Twitter.

However, anyone else would be the first option.”

“There’s been talk of Tom Cruise being Iron Man (variant) andamp; I’m lowkey believing it lol,” another user commented.

“I think Tom Cruise would be the’superior iron man,’ who is more of a villain if anything,” another said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s end credits teased Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the first time.

While navigating another dimension, Doctor Strange enlisted the help of characters Wanda Maximoff and Wong.

On May 6, 2022, the film is set to be released.

It will be the 28th installment in Marvel’s storied franchise.

Actors who sign on to play Marvel characters in their respective films are usually scheduled to appear in multiple MCU films.

A number of characters will make appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the titular character, who is confronted with the issue of parallel universes colliding.

The following characters and cast members round out the cast:

