Is tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’ on the air?

Is tonight’s episode of “The Bachelor” on?

What’s more romantic than several different women competing for the heart of one man on The Bachelor? Surely ABC wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to air a new episode of the hit reality dating show on Valentine’s Day?

Is The Bachelor on tonight? Read on to find out when the latest episode will air and what will happen to the ladies and Clayton Echard.

[Warning: There are spoilers for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in this article.]

Clayton Echard was just beginning his two-on-one date with Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney when we last left him.

Clayton spent a lot of time this season navigating conversations about Shanae’s behavior because of her constant arguing with the other women.

Shanae had previously bullied Elizabeth Corrigan about her ADHD diagnosis, resulting in “Shrimpgate” among Bachelor fans, and she now has her sights set on Sierra Jackson and Genevieve.

When The Bachelor producers brought back the infamous two-on-one date, they jumped at the chance to force Genevieve and Shanae together.

Shanae pretended Genevieve was a dog and threw her off Niagara Falls in last week’s episode, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Shanae seemed certain that Clayton’s heart belonged to her.

Tonight is The Bachelor, so viewers will be able to see Shanae and Genevieve’s date with Clayton come to a close.

Starting at 8:00 p.m., the episodes will air on ABC.

EDT (Eastern Standard Time)

Be a part of the journey Mondays at 87c on ABC and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.comKBu7mdmMfT

Shanae Ankney, the villain on ‘The Bachelor,’ has deleted her Instagram account after fans criticize her for her ‘lack of self-awareness.’

In tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Clayton makes his decision about who to keep and who to send home after spending time with both Genevieve and Shanae cruising around Niagara Falls.

When Clayton decides to fire Shanae, Genevieve emerges victorious.

Sierra, Jill Chin, and Lyndsay Windham said their final goodbyes in last week’s episode.

This left nine women in contention for Clayton’s affections.

As the numbers dwindle, the women realize they only have a short time to make an impression on our season’s leader.

Audiences watched last week as…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Love is on the horizon, but what happens next? Be a part of the journey Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/KBu7mdmMfT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 8, 2022