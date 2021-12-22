Is tonight’s Kennedy Center Honors broadcast on television?

Is there a live broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors tonight?

Every year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors individuals who have dedicated their lives to the performing arts.

The event, which took place on December 5, 2021, was the 44th year of its existence.

Despite the fact that the event took place in early December, viewers will now be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

On December 22, 2021, CBS will broadcast the event, which will also be streamed through Paramount(plus).

In Washington, DC, the event was held at the Kennedy Center Opera House.

The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors recognized five individuals.

This year’s five awardees included musicians, actors, and show creators.

This year’s awardees were:

“This year’s Honorees exemplify the unifying power of the arts and serve as a reminder of what unites us as human beings.”

In a statement, Kennedy Center President Deborah F Rutter said, “These artists are equal parts genius, inspiration, and entertainment.”

The Kennedy Center Honors event also drew other celebrities and artists.

The following were on the guest list:

On their website, the event states, “The annual Honors gala is an evening without categories, disappointments, or competition — and the Honors telecast is a perennial Emmy nominee.”

“It serves as the year’s crowning event for millions of American arts lovers, paying tribute to our country’s greatest artists with performances by today’s greatest stars who have followed in their footsteps.”

Dick Van Dyke, Reba McEntire, Hamilton, Cher, and Carole King were among the previous honorees.

