Is Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar still legally married to ‘Baby Girl’ Lisa Hamme from ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Is Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar still married to ‘Baby Girl’ Lisa Hamme on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar had a “potential” relationship with Kimberly Menzies before joining the 90 Day Fiancé cast.

This isn’t, however, his first time dating an older American woman.

Is he still married to Lisa Hamme, aka ‘Baby Girl’?

Usman invites his new “potential girlfriend,” Kimberly, to the shoot for his recent music video “Zara” in Tanzania in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Kimberly is optimistic that by the end of the trip, she will have moved beyond the friend zone and into a relationship with Usman.

Kimberly is doing everything she can to increase her chances of becoming Usman’s girlfriend, including buying him a brand-new Macbook Pro and a PlayStation 5.

Kim and Usman are in bed together in the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Usman turns down Kim’s sexual advances despite the lingerie and champagne.

When Kim inquires as to why Usman refuses to be intimate with her, he rises from his bed and walks away.

In season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman began dating 53-year-old “Baby girl” Lisa Hamme.

The couple married in Nigeria despite their toxic relationship.

The couple’s cultural differences, age gap, and trust issues had become too much for them by the season 4 tell-all, and they were considering divorce.

Morph DRTH, a 90 Day Fiancé blogger, revealed that Usman was still married to Lisa while Kimberly and Usman were filming. On January 4, Lisa commented, “Boom yes Sojab—h is still married to me.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé may be surprised to learn that Lisa and Usman are still married, as Lisa has since remarried.

Lisa married Tracey, an American, in April 2021.

Lisa knew Tracey for a long time before they decided to marry, according to Hollywood Gossip.

Tracey has been a friend of Lisa’s since fifth grade, according to Lisa.

With a selfie captioned “married my best friend Apr 22, 2021!!!!,” the former 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed her marriage to Tracey.

Could Usman’s previous marriage to Lisa have an impact on Lisa’s chances of finding love? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC and Discovery(plus) Sundays.

Spoilers for ’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Mike and Ximena Still Together in 2022?