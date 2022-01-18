Is Veronica Portillo Returning for ‘All Stars 3’ on ‘The Challenge’?

In 2004, Veronica Portillo, a three-time champion of the Challenge, set a new record for the most victories by a female.

The 44-year-old has seemingly left the community after 11 seasons, with his last appearance in 2018’s Final Reckoning.

Many fans have wondered if Portillo will appear on the spinoff All Stars because the show has mostly featured familiar faces who haven’t competed in years.

Is she going to be in All Stars 3 again?

The California native hasn’t competed since an early exit from The Challenge: Final Reckoning (2018) with CT Tamburello.

Veronica Portillo, however, will compete in the upcoming third season of the spinoff All Stars, according to known spoiler PinkRose.

She was last seen with the cast in May 2019 for an event at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, alongside Derrick Kosinski, Emily Schromm, Darrell Taylor, and Devyn Simone.

Semester at Sea alum made his debut on The Challenge 2000 and won as a rookie, winning (dollar)11,254.

Two years later, she returned for Battle of the Seasons (2002), but was one of the first to be eliminated.

She quickly returned for Battle of the Exes (2002) in search of another victory, but she left before the finals.

The California native earned (dollar)25,555 for her second win for The Gauntlet (2003).

After that, Portillo competed in The Inferno (2004) and put in another strong showing, breaking the record for most wins by a female until Evelyn Smith tied it in 2011.

She won (dollar)32,500 and returned for Battle of the Sexes 2 (2004), but did not advance to the finals.

Portillo won her first elimination and competed for the grand prize as part of Team Badasses in The Inferno 2 (2005), but she was unable to win.

She took an eight-year break after an early exit from The Ruins (2009) before returning for the spinoff, Champs vs.

(2017). Pros.

Portillo made his way back to the…

