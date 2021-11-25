Is Winona Ryder married to Keanu Reeves?

Is Keanu Reeves married to Winona Ryder?

Back in the 1990s, it was difficult to find a movie without Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

The two movie stars, who have played lovers on screen, have been linked for quite some time.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were rumored to be engaged on August 19, 2018.

After exchanging vows in front of a real priest on the set of Dracula, the Hollywood couple has come to the realization that they may have tied the knot.

Winona discovered the shocking news while out promoting her new film, Destination Wedding, with Canadian hunk Keanu Reeves.

The two previously worked together in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 horror film Dracula, which starred Gary Oldman as the titular vampire.

“We were married in the castle of Dracula.”

“I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life,” Winona said in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Francis (Ford Coppola) used a real Romanian priest in that scene,” she continued.

“We shot the master, and he was in charge of the entire operation.”

So I believe we’ve tied the knot.”

Then, in an interview with Esquire in November 2021, Keanu appeared to confirm those rumors.

“We did an entire take of a wedding ceremony with real priests,” the John Wick actor explained.

“We are, according to Winona, and we are, according to Coppola.”

So I guess we’re married in God’s eyes.”

Keanu is currently dating Alexandra Grant, a visual artist.

In 2018, the couple made their relationship public.

Meanwhile, Winona has been married to Scott Hahn for a long time.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]