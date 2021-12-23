Is Zack Bia dating Madelyn Cline and who is he?

Is Zack Bia dating Madelyn Cline?

After being seen out together in December, famous DJ Zack Bia and Hollywood star Madelyn Cline sparked dating rumors.

On Sunday, December 19, the couple was photographed at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

With 479k Instagram followers, Zack is a well-known social media personality.

According to HITC, the DJ is friends with celebrities like Drake, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

After starting working at Drake’s parties, Zack became particularly close to him, and the Canadian rapper has frequently appeared in his Instagram posts with him.

There have been rumors that the famous celebrities are dating.

It comes after they were seen on Sunday, December 19 at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

HITCH speculates that the two may have decided to start celebrating Madelyn’s birthday early this year when they were seen leaving the restaurant together and getting into the same car.

One thing is certain: the couple did not display any signs of PDA as they left the restaurant with other friends.

At the time of publication, neither Zack nor Madelyn had responded to the photos.

Other Hollywood celebrities have been linked romantically to the star DJ.

Madison Beer is an American singer, songwriter, and social media sensation who rose to prominence after Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her singing in 2012.

Beer has dated David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham, singersongwriter Jack Gilinsky, YouTuber David Dobrik, and DJ Zack Bia over the course of her career.

Sarah Snyder is a model and a social media star with one million followers.

According to W Magazine, she allegedly stole a Hermès bag worth (dollar)15,995.

According to the outlet, the young model has been seen at Calvin Klein Fall 2016, Dolce and Gabbana in Milan, and now as the face of Hugo Boss.

Sarah is rumored to be dating Jaden Pinkett Smith, and the two have been seen kissing several times during Fashion Week.