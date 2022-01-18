Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, showrunners of ‘This Is Us,’ on the ‘So Surreal’ Series End: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Really Hit Us’

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, showrunners of ‘This Is Us,’ on ‘So Surreal’ Series End: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Really Hit Us’

I’m not ready to say goodbye just yet.

The series finale of This Is Us is coming up fast, but showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger aren’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

Soon after the season 6 premiere, Aptaker told Us Weekly exclusively, “It’s so surreal.”

“Every day when I drive onto the Paramount lot, I look at my ID photo, which was taken on the first day of This Is Us, and I feel like a different person.”

Last year, NBC announced that the Emmy-winning series’ sixth season would be its final, much to the dismay of fans who have followed the Pearson family since the show first aired in September 2016.

Berger told Us, “I don’t think it’s really hit us yet that it’s over.”

“And some of it is done on purpose.”

I don’t think we’ll be able to process it fully until it’s over.”

The series finale, which has yet to be filmed, has yet to be given an air date by NBC.

Because there is still “too much work to do” before the series wraps up, Aptaker and Berger haven’t had much time to process the reality of the show’s end.

“It’s been a huge chapter in all of our lives,” Aptaker said.

“It’s bittersweet, because it feels like the right time to end the show.”

Working through the coronavirus pandemic, according to Berger, brought the cast and crew closer together than they were before.

“You know, there’s a lot of us.”

“We’ve married, had kids, and shared losses,” she told Us.

“It’s a family,” she says, “and it’s the kind of thing where you can’t really process that it’ll go away until it happens.”

Sterling K Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, expressed similar sentiments about the upcoming finale last year, telling Kelly Clarkson that he would “ugly cry” during filming.

“Once we get to, like, the last two or three episodes,” the Emmy winner, 45, said in December 2021, “there’ll be something that I won’t be able to stop from happening, because I know I’m actually saying goodbye.”

“Right now, I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re having a great time.’ By the end, there won’t be any acting.”

The is.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘This Is Us’ Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger on ‘So Surreal’ Series End: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Really Hit Us’