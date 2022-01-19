Isaac, the son of teen mom Kailyn Lowry and ex Jo Rivera, is celebrating his 12th birthday with his father and stepmom Vee.

Isaac, the 12-year-old son of teen mom Kailyn Lowry and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, is celebrating his birthday with his father and stepmom Vee.

KAILYN Lowry and her ex-husband Jo Rivera celebrated their son Isaac’s 12th birthday at home with family.

As he approaches his adolescent years, fans have dubbed the MTV child star his father’s “twin.”

Isaac, Kailyn’s oldest son, celebrated his 12th birthday at home with family on Tuesday.

Vee Rivera, the pre-teen’s stepmom, shared a few adorable photos of the birthday boy on her Instagram stories.

The 12-year-old posed with a huge colorful cake that was iced in blue, turquoise, red, and orange icing and sprinkled.

Isaac smiled for the camera while wearing a gold hoodie and displaying his braces.

The soon-to-be teen posed with his half-sister Vivi, who had just returned from gymnastics practice, in a second photo.

As she cuddled with her big brother, the little girl wore a colorful leotard and her hair was tied up in a large salmon-colored bow.

Kailyn, 29, has one daughter, Vivi, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who later married Vee.

After the reality star shared a TikTok video documenting Isaac’s resemblance to his father, fans have been gushing.

Fans got a peek into the TV personality’s daily school routine with her four sons.

“I just picked up Lincoln from school,” she said in the video.

“Isaac just got off the bus, and I’ve already sent him up to his room to practice his piano, so I’ll show you how it looks.”

Fans were more distracted by Isaac’s striking resemblance to dad Jo Rivera as she recorded the pre-teen playing a portion of a song.

“He looks exactly like Jo,” one fan wrote, to which Kailyn replied, “10000percent.”

However, Kailyn’s 4.1 million Instagram followers are split on the topic, and in December, she shared a profile photo of her son with a message exchange with someone who said, “He’s got ya WHOLE face kail.”

“You think????? I only see his father,” she responded.

“Idk the dad, so you’re all I see homie lol,” the person replied.

“Yall really think he looks like me??” Kailyn asked in a poll.

She also included a photo of Isaac and Jo together in another slide to help fans make the connection.

People gushed over the similarities when the post was shared on Reddit.

“He looks EXACTLY like Kail!” exclaimed one Reddit user.

“When compared to a picture of Kail, all I see is Kail,” another added.

A third Reddit user commented, “I don’t see Jo in him AT ALL.”

Kailyn and Jo have had a rocky relationship…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.