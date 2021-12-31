Isabel from Little People slammed Katharine McPhee for defending her husband after he boasted about her thin post-baby body.

Little People’s Isabel slammed Katharine McPhee for defending her husband after he boasted about her thin post-baby body.

In February, the former American Idol contestant and David welcomed their first child, TK.

It all began with a photo of Katharine, TK, sitting in a grassy area in a bikini posted by David.

“What baby!” he captioned the controversial photo.

Fans chastised the music producer for praising his wife’s svelte figure, prompting her to defend him.

She posted a similar photo to her Instagram account, calling the backlash “dumb.”

“OK, the press surrounding my husband’s photo he posted of me is so stupid… so I hope this photo helps lol I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” she wrote in the caption.

And for those of you who are having trouble dealing with it, perhaps this will help.

“Throughout my 20s and 30s, I struggled with weight.

I’ve been up and down ten times.

Do you feel any better now?

“There’s nothing wrong with that; in fact, the majority of people do it.”

I’m in love with this baby weight that I’m not dieting for.

There is none.

Diets are the worst, and no one has ever put any pressure on me to stick to one.

I’ve let my body do its thing and discovered a great workout as a result.

That’s the end of it.

And, believe it or not, I’ll probably gain weight again in the future.

What difference does it make?

“BUT people who are freaking out over what my husband captioned, get a life…

Stop being offended by things that have no bearing on your life and get on with your life.

Perhaps you should adopt a more likeable attitude…

‘Oh, that’s nice, he thinks his wife is hot,’ I can’t say right now because of our overly sensitive society.

“But, as Taylor Swift said, haters will hate byyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Isabel, who recently gave birth to her first child, took a screenshot of the post and posted it to her Instagram Story, captioning it, “This caption is so embarrassing helpppp.”

She also shared a post from another content creator who went into greater detail about the issue with the post.

“No, no, no, no, no,” said Katie Sturino, the video’s creator.

Women’s bodies are supposed to change after having children and even if they don’t.

“Look at these news headlines going around, and now you’ve just had a baby, and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t I bounce back,’ and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t I bounce back,’ and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t I bounce back,’ and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t I bounce back,’ and you’re like, ‘Why didn’t I bounce back,’ and you’re like,

A number of fans appeared to concur.

“Cringe,” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you for this!!! Disgusting,” one person said.

“It saddens me to think she’ll…” wrote a third.

