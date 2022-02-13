Isabel May Admits She Wasn’t the Only Star of ‘1883’ Who Thought Hearing Sam Elliott Tell ‘Tombstone’ Stories Was ‘Pretty Damn Cool’

Isabel May Admits She Wasn’t the Only ‘1883’ Star Who Thought Hearing Sam Elliott Tell ‘Tombstone’ Stories Was ‘Pretty Damn Cool’

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

Isabel May portrays Elsa Dutton, a 17-year-old in 1883, and she admits she still can’t believe it.

May has gone from being a relatively unknown actor auditioning for a supporting role to one of the stars of Paramount(plus)’s most-watched series in less than eight months.

May has joined a star-studded cast that includes Tim McGraw and Faith Hill from country music.

Sam Elliott, a legend in the western genre.

May mentioned that Elliott told Tombstone stories on the 1883 set while she was filming season 1.

And she wasn’t alone in thinking it was “pretty damn cool.”

May revealed how she got the part of Elsa, the daughter of McGraw and Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She didn’t beat out hundreds of other actresses for the part, according to the 21-year-old.

Instead, the role came about as a result of a failed audition for the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown.

“I didn’t try out for her.”

I had a different audition for a different project.

Taylor was working on another project called Mayor of Kingstown, and in March 2021, or something along those lines, he flew three girls, including myself, to Texas.

So I auditioned for that and realized I was completely unfit,” May admitted.

May claims she has no idea what happened during her failed audition, or what about her and her interaction with Sheridan piqued his interest.

She claims, however, that after the meeting, “Elsa came to life.”

“I take no responsibility for it.

“You’re Elsa Dutton,” he said two weeks later when he called.

Elsa Dutton is the character I’d like you to play.

“Of course, I’ll be Elsa Dutton because you’re Taylor Sheridan and it’s my dream to work with you,” I said. “So that’s what we did,” May explained.

1883 was shot in Texas and Montana, according to May.

They also stayed in the same location during the Montana shoot.

That arrangement resulted in a lot of late nights for Elliott, who plays cowboy Shea Brennan in the Yellowstone prequel, as well as “really interesting stories.”

May also mentioned that she wasn’t the only member of the 1883 cast who had a good time.

“It’s one of those odd things where you sit down and think, “I’m listening to the legendary Sam Elliott talk about an interaction…

