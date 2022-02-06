Isabel May, star of ‘1883,’ talks about her ‘painfully real’ relationship with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Elsa Dutton is played by Isabel May, who starred in the 1883 film.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portray her as the 17-year-old daughter of James and Margaret Dutton.

May admits that she had no prior knowledge of her co-stars or their music when she arrived on set in 1883.

She says her relationship with the country music superstars is almost “painfully real” after filming ten episodes.

May claims that playing McGraw and Hill’s daughter taught her a lot about their relationship over the last few months.

“How much they respect each other,” the 21-year-old actor told The Wrap about her and her boyfriend’s relationship.

“When one of them finished for the day,” May revealed, “they would sit and wait for the other to finish, no matter how late it got.”

McGraw and Hill were “unbelievably supportive of one another, but also respectful,” according to May, who added that neither was “dominant” over the other’s performance, making it a “really enlightening experience.”

May declares herself to be a non-romantic.

In the future, she “certainly hopes” to have something similar to what McGraw and Hill have.

May stated, “That is without a doubt the ideal marriage.”

May says she bonded with Hill after learning a lot about her co-stars’ 25-year marriage.

Their on-screen mother-daughter relationship was built on that real-life bond.

May also claims that one of her favorite aspects of the show is Margaret and Elsa’s dynamic on 1883.

“That mother-daughter dynamic is complicated, beautiful, challenging, you see all of those layers,” May explained. “The way Faith and I always talked about it was Elsa is a version of Margaret, and it’s something Margaret was and couldn’t be at that time.”

May believes that having a real-life husband and wife play her parents has aided them in establishing the Dutton family.

McGraw and Hill are also the parents of three daughters, which helps.

The young actress admits that she looks a lot like her on-screen parents.

May has been told by Hill that her personality “fits in well” with her and McGraw’s real children.

“As a result, when you see some of the emotion that plays out, especially between Faith and Tim, it feels so real because their feelings about Elsa have become so real.”

It had become almost unbearably real,”…

