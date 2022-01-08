Isabel Roloff has been praised by Little People fans for showing off her stretch marks just a month after giving birth to her son Mateo.

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD fans are adoring Isabel Roloff’s latest Instagram post, in which she refers to her stretch marks as “the roadmap” that led to the birth of her son Mateo just a month ago.

She has been sharing many candid posts with fans about her motherhood journey.

Isabel shared a black-and-white photo of her stomach with Mateo in her arms earlier this week on Instagram.

In the photo, only his tiny feet and her stretch mark-covered stomach can be seen.

The reality star reflected on her first month as a mother in the caption, writing: “One month of Mateo.”

One month of adapting.

“It’s been a month of expanding my patience, heart, and ability to love.

One month of witnessing the transformation of a small human being in front of our eyes.

For a month, I’ve been wondering where he came from and how much magic he possesses.

“I’ve been dreaming for a month about who he is and who he will become.

One month of watching our loved ones be amazed by him; this small, unique life we’ve built together.”

“Everything has changed, yet it feels as if I’ve known him forever,” she continued, turning to her body.

With these new lines, the road maps that led me to my son, my new body has changed.

I’d do it all over again if I had to prove that every part of me had stretched to accommodate him.

“It’s true that the nights are long, but the days fly by.”

“This has been the most incredible month of my life.”

Isabel’s fans flocked to the comments section to praise her for being so candid and kind about her new body.

“Beautiful words you should print out and keep for your Mateo!” wrote one commenter.

“Beautiful, tiger stripes are what we earn on our journey of motherhood, love every moment,” said another.

“Beautiful,” said a few others.

While the majority of fans were there to hear Isabel’s message, some couldn’t help but notice Mateo’s tiny toes.

One comment read, “Look at those baby feet!!!! So sweet!!!! There is nothing better than a sweet babe!!!! Happy one month of life together earth side.”

“I love his little feet,” wrote another fan.

“You’re doing an amazing job with those priceless feet!”

Isabel and her husband, Jacob Roloff, have decided not to post a picture of their son on social media just yet.

Fans, on the other hand, have seen glimpses of the youngster.

With a photo of his tiny fingers wrapped around hers, Isabel announced his birth.

She also shared a photo of him playing in the snow for the first time.

She and Mateo are pictured together…

