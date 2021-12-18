Isabel Roloff of Little People admits she feels “lonely and isolated” as she deals with postpartum depression after the birth of her son Mateo.

Isabel Roloff of Little People admits to feeling “lonely and isolated” as she deals with postpartum depression after the birth of her son Mateo.

The 25-year-old and her husband, Jacob Roloff, welcomed their first child earlier this month.

On Thursday, Isabel re-shared a text post asking, “What is the one thing you wish you knew about the postpartum period or new motherhood prior to giving birth?” on her Instagram Story.

“That even though so many have walked through this before you, it can feel incredibly isolating and lonely,” the star of Little People, Big World wrote above the photo.

Then, on Friday, Isabel continued to open up about her struggles in an Instagram Story Q&A with fans.

“I’d be struggling right now if Jacob hadn’t stepped up for us in so many ways,” the new mother responded when asked how she was doing.

“Thank God for good husbands,” she added.

Isabel announced her son’s name with a black-and-white photo of his tiny hand wrapped around her finger, which she shared one week after giving birth.

“Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect,” she captioned.

He arrived at 12:40 a.m., one week ago.”

“These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like,” the TV personality said after mentioning Mateo’s “birth story didn’t go as planned.”

“I’ve never been more terrified on my knees, and I’ve also never known such love.”

“Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed,” she continued.

“Being a mother allows me to be the most myself I’ve ever been.”

“Through all of this, I’m just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us,” Isabel concluded.

Jacob, 24, used social media to introduce their son to his followers.

The baby’s name is Tomas Garreton, after Isabel’s late brother.

The musician died on September 3, 2012, when he fell off a freight train at the age of 25.

Isabel proudly flaunted her postpartum body just 11 days after giving birth to Mateo earlier this week.

One fan mentioned “struggling” with their “body image” since their “postpartum” while answering fan questions.

“How have you been dealing with this if you have?” the fan inquired.

The star of Little People, Big World said she was “holding space for” a fan who needed advice.

Isabel rubbed her round belly while lifting her black blouse a smidgeon in the Instagram Story photo.

