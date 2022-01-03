Isabel Roloff of Little People claps back at troll who claims star only married Jacob ‘for his money.’

Isabel Roloff of Little People retaliates to the troll who claims star Jacob is only married ‘for his money.’

Isabel Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD slammed the troll who claimed she was only married to her husband Jacob Roloff “for his money.”

Isabel, 25, engaged in an Instagram Q&A with her followers.

“I don’t know but you’re only married to Jacob for the money,” a troll claimed on Instagram.

“You shouldn’t be in public if you won’t show your son,” the troll continued.

The star of Little People, Big World replied with a laughing emoji and tagged her husband.

“She’s right,” the TLC star responded jokingly.

“I’m only with you for the money.”

In the next long story, Isabel continued the discussion.

She claimed that after reading these “mean comments,” “many people’s very natural response is: ‘What is wrong with people?”

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” the reality star said after receiving these types of messages “multiple times a day.”

“I just like to shine a light on the bad because it’s important to remember to be overly kind in your daily lives to offset the energy of people like this,” she continued.

“The good always outweighs the bad,” Isabel concluded.

Jacob, 24, was also dealing with a troll on social media at the end of December 2021.

His wife shared a photo of their newborn son Mateo playing in the snow for the first time.

Mateo was dressed in an adorable Carter’s teddy bear onesie.

The baby’s face was hidden behind Isabel’s hand, and the back of his head faced the camera.

“It was so magical,” she said of the snow.

“Cutest little bear,” remarked Mateo’s grandmother, Amy Roloff, 57.

“Just turn him around, what’s the problem?” said a troll.

“You,” Jacob retorted.

Fans rallied behind Mateo’s father and defended his parenting decision, and Jacob’s comment received over 700 likes.

Isabel admitted to having been experiencing “anxiety” prior to the birth of her first child in November 2021.

Jacob’s hand resting on her baby bump was captured in a sweet video shared by the TV personality.

Their unborn child kicked during the romantic exchange.

“Feeling our first baby move together,” the LPBW alum captioned the video.

“I’ve been going through a lot the last few weeks.”

“I have anxiety,” she said, “but it’s ultimately a good test for me to see how far I can be pushed, how much I can believe in myself, and how much I’ve grown.”

