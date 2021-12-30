Isabel Roloff of Little People posts a new photo of her newborn son Mateo enjoying his first’magical’ snowfall.

ISABEL Roloff captioned a photo of her newborn son Mateo enjoying his first snowfall as “magical.”

In early December, the star of Little People, Big World announced the birth of her first child with Jacob Roloff.

Isabel shielded her son’s face from the camera by cradling him with her back to it.

She held the baby high above her head, allowing him to see the farm.

“Mateo’s first snow, so magical,” Isabel wrote on the photo.

In the photo, the youngster was dressed in a tiny brown bear suit.

The sweet capture drew a lot of praise from fans.

Amy Roloff said, “Cutest little bear.”

Isabel’s decision to not post a photo of her baby on social media was defended by a number of fans.

“This is a lovely photo,” one commenter said.

HE DOESN’T HAVE TO BE SEEN BY ANYONE.”

“What a beautiful picture! So happy you and Jacob decided not to share Mateo’s pictures,” another wrote.

“It’s unique.”

“Enjoy your baby to the fullest, and later when you feel it is necessary to show it, you will do it, and if not, you will be respected in the same way,” a third commenter said.

God bless you all, and next year will be a million times better.”

Isabel hasn’t shown her son’s face on Instagram, but she has shared several photos of him.

Isabel posted a new photo of her son online in mid-December.

“I have a two-week-old,” she wrote in the caption.

Isabel posted it to her Instagram Story.

Mateo was mostly hidden in the photo, but a portion of his outfit or blanket could be seen, as well as Isabel’s finger tips holding him.

“I love you so, so hard, like the most ever,” read a sticker on the post.

Since her son’s birth, Isabel has shared numerous snapshots of him.

She shared a black-and-white photo of his fingers wrapped around hers after he arrived.

“Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect,” she wrote, adding several details about his birth.

He arrived at 12:40 a.m. one week ago.”

“Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does,” she wrote in her post.

“These past few weeks have taught me the meaning of true surrender and trust.

I’ve never been more terrified, and I’ve never known such love.

“Watching Jacob become a father is the most touching thing I’ve ever seen.”

Being a mother allows me to be the most myself I’ve ever been.”

