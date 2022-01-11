Isabel Roloff of Little People says she’s dealing with ‘postpartum anxiety’ since the birth of her son Mateo.

Isabel Roloff of Little People has revealed that she is suffering from ‘postpartum anxiety’ following the birth of her son Mateo.

Isabel Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD revealed to fans that she is suffering from “postpartum anxiety” and that she faces a “long road to recovery.”

Mateo, the couple’s first child, was born recently to the 25-year-old and her husband, Jacob.

Isabel used Instagram Stories to share a couple of personal posts with her followers.

“…,” she wrote.

Of course, I’ve experienced some postpartum anxiety, but as a first-time mom, I think that’s to be expected.”

After that, the LPBW alum urged those who are suffering in “any capacity” to have “safety measures in place” and to “be prepared for any variation of experience during the postpartum period.”

“I am mostly speaking emotionally and mentally here, but did I mention being grateful for the abilities to go on walks?” she wrote in a subsequent Story.

“With that said, I believe I have a long road to recovery ahead of me physically.”

I’m only five weeks [postpartum], but I’m still in excruciating pain…”

“We’re still deeply healing over here,” she said, “but there’s still so much gratitude for the entire journey.”

Isabel had previously stated in another Story that she “expects the postpartum period to be a lot harder for me” because she has previously struggled with depression and anxiety.

“However, I had a fairly stable pregnancy, and now the asme is looking into postpartum…”

Isabel and Jacob welcomed their first child in November 2021, but they have yet to reveal the identity of their child, which his grandfather Matt does not approve of.

Despite pressure to reveal his face to fans, the couple has resisted, even clapping back at trolls.

Isabel had previously shared a photo on social media of her newborn son playing in the snow.

Mateo was dressed in a cute teddy bear onesie and held up to the camera with the back of his head facing the camera.

“Just turn him around, what’s the problem?” one troll suggested.

“You,” Jacob clapped back, quickly defending his wife’s decision.

While Mateo’s identity has been kept hidden, Isabel has spoken out about the day he was born.

“Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does,” she wrote in her post.

“These past few weeks have demonstrated what true surrender and trust entails.

I’ve never been more terrified, and I’ve never known… such love.

“Being able to see Jacob as a parent…

