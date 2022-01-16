Isabel Roloff of Little People shares a video of her newborn son Mateo, who is rarely seen, as the star walks on the family’s famous farm.

Isabel Roloff of Little People shares a video of her newborn son Mateo, who is rarely seen in public, as he walks around the family’s famous farm.

Isabel Roloff, star of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, shared a video of her rarely seen newborn son Mateo while walking on the family’s famous farm.

In November of 2021, the 25-year-old had her first child.

On Saturday, Isabel used her Instagram Story to share how she was spending quality time with Mateo.

The LPBW alum smiled in the first post as she looked down at her son in a carrier on her chest.

Isabel wore a black beanie and a winter jacket to keep warm, while Mateo wore an adorable brown hat.

Isabel captioned the sweet photo, “This is everything.”

Following that was a video of Roloff Farms on a foggy day.

The series of Instagram Story posts came to a close with a video of Isabel filming herself while carrying Mateo down a path.

Isabel has a son named Mateo with her 24-year-old husband Jacob Roloff, whom she married in 2019.

The mother of one has been open about her early days as a mother, admitting that the postpartum period was difficult for her.

Isabel opened up to fans in a couple of personal posts on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

“…,” she wrote.

Of course, I’ve experienced some postpartum anxiety, but as a first-time mom, I think that’s to be expected.”

After that, the LPBW alum urged those who are suffering in “any capacity” to have “safety measures in place” and to be “prepared for any variation of experience during the postpartum period.”

“I am mostly speaking emotionally and mentally here, but did I mention being grateful for the abilities to go on walks?” the TLC star wrote in a subsequent Story.

“With that said, I believe I have a long road ahead of me in terms of physical recovery.”

I’m only five weeks [postpartum], but I’m still in excruciating pain…”

“We’re still deeply healing over here,” she said, “but there’s still so much gratitude for the whole journey.”

Isabel had previously stated in another Story that she expected “the postpartum period to be a lot harder for me” because she had previously struggled with depression and anxiety.

“However, I had a relatively normal pregnancy, and now the asme is looking into postpartum…”

Isabel and Jacob gave birth to their first child in November 2021, but Mateo’s face has yet to be revealed to the public.

Jacob’s father, Matt, however, does not agree with their decision to keep some aspects of their son’s life private.

While fans have pressed Isabel and Jacob to reveal their son’s favorite, the couple has refused, even clapping back at trolls.

Isabel had been previously…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.