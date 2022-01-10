Isabel Roloff of Little People will tell her son Mateo about her “painful” birth story, which has inspired her to become a doula.

Isabel Roloff of Little People will tell her son Mateo about her “painful” birth experience, which has inspired her to pursue a career as a doula.

Isabel Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is planning to share her “painful” birth story about her newborn son Mateo, which has inspired her to become a doula.

Isabel, 25, shared on Instagram that she’s begun writing about her first child’s birth experience.

She claimed the birth story was for her “own memory,” but she recently felt compelled to share it.”

The star of Little People, Big World said it was “painful” to “relive” her story but “very cathartic” to “get it out.”

“I’m just thinking out loud and pondering,” she wrote.

The reality star also asked her fans if they thought she should tell her story as a podcast or on Patreon.

Fans of LPBW currently prefer to “read a blog.”

Isabel discussed her thoughts on becoming a doula, a woman hired to provide guidance and support to the mother of a newborn baby, in the next Story.

“It would be an honor to walk people through that, especially to help them navigate what a birth plan means and what to do if it needs to change,” she added.

“If you know of any amazing doula programs or doulas I could speak to, reach out!” the TLC star concluded.

Isabel and her 24-year-old husband, Jacob, are the proud parents of a new baby boy named Mateo.

Jacob’s wife recently reunited with Audrey, 30, and Tori, her sister-in-law.

The entire family had gotten together for a group tractor ride for Audrey’s son Bode’s birthday.

Audrey’s husband, Jeremy, 31, drove with Bode on his lap.

Isabel rested her head on Tori’s shoulder in the photo, while Audrey sat next to them in the back of a jeep.

As they smiled for the camera, the three appeared to be having a good time.

Audrey, 30, shared an adorable photo of Jacob and Isabel’s visit to Instagram in December 2021.

The two families spent time together, and Mateo, their newborn son, was introduced to them.

Audrey shared a sweet photo of Isabel sitting in her (dollar)525K Oregon home’s living room.

Isabel was surrounded by Audrey’s children as she was holding Mateo.

Audrey used her snap to tag the others.

“Cousins got to meet tonight,” Isabel commented on the photo.

“Many thanks for the dinner!!”

Jeremy and Audrey have a three-year-old daughter Ember and a two-year-old son Bode in addition to their new baby Radley.

