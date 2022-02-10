Isaiah Rashad is a well-known African-American rapper.

ISAIAH Rashad is an American rapper who rose to prominence after performing at the 2012 Smoker’s Club Tour.

The musician is also a founding member of the hip hop group The House from Chattanooga.

Rashad was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as Isaiah Joel McClain on May 16, 1991.

According to Fader, he was raised by his hairdresser mother, but discovered his love for wrap after his father allowed him to stay up late listening to Too (dollar)hort and Scarface.

When his stepbrother lent him a copy of OutKast’s ATliens album in junior high, Rashad changed his mind and decided to become a preacher.

The 30-year-old is now a multi-award-winning rapper.

Smile, which was released as a bonus track between his albums Cilvia Demo and The Sun’s Tirade and delves into the struggles of becoming famous, is one of Rashad’s best songs.

Another is SZA’s Stuck in the Mud, which looks at Rashad’s Codeine addiction as well as the US’ drug addiction problem.

One of Rashad’s best songs is Shot You Down, which features Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q.

Then there’s Heavenly Father, which explores Rashad’s battles with depression and addiction, as well as his relationship with his father, who abandoned him when he was three years old.

Fans of Rashad will enjoy West Savannah, which also features SZA.

Rashad admitted to being addicted to Xanax and alcohol, as well as suffering from depression, anxiety, and isolation, during a promotion for The Sun’s Tirade in 2016.

He said he was almost dropped from his record label, Top Dawn Entertainment, three times during the recording of his 2016 album, but that he no longer takes Xanax and only drinks socially.

Fly Times, Cool Places (2009), Cilvia Demo (2014), The Sun’s Tirade (20160), and The House is Burning (2021) are the albums released by Rashad.

Cilvia Demo was widely praised and debuted at number 40 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

The well-known rapper is the father of two children, a son and a daughter, but little is known about them.