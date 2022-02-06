Isla, Ava, and Charlotte are among the most popular baby names for babies born in February.

Isla, Ava, and Charlotte are among the most popular names for babies born in February.

If you’re expecting a baby this month and need a name, look to the season for ideas.

Every year, the Office of National Statistics publishes a list of the most popular baby names in the United Kingdom, as well as data broken down by month.

This means you can easily get ideas from previous years’ top February baby names.

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby boy and girl names in 2019 – and they also topped February.

In February 2020, Olivia was still the most popular baby name, with Arthur leading the way for boys.

Here are some names that are popular this time of year, whether you’re expecting a baby boy or girl or just want to keep track….

Meanwhile, Valentine’s Day is approaching, and you may want to give your child a name that is romantic in nature.

Rose, Juliet, and Valentino are just a few examples of names that could be a lovely tribute to the festivities.

Nannies Matter has done some research and compiled a list of some non-traditional love-inspired baby names that are ideal for your little one.

When translated from their origins, many of the names mean “love”, “heart”, or “beloved.”

Aiko, Cariad, Liev, and Oscar are among the top contenders.

Cariad is the Welsh word for “love,” while Aiko is a traditional Japanese girl’s name that means “beloved child.”

Another popular name is Daryl, which is a French word that means “dear one,” while Oscar is an Irish word that means “loving.”

Cupid and Rudo, which mean “desires” and “love,” are also on the list.

We told you about how the most popular baby names of the year were revealed – and how traditional names are no longer popular.

Meanwhile, these are the baby names that are expected to be popular in 2022.

Aurora and Charlotte are among the top nine most despised baby names among grandparents.