Isla Fisher Talks About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Hottest Thing’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s most attractive quality, according to Isla Fisher, is his admiration for her family.

When Fisher appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked her what the “hottest thing” about working with DiCaprio, 47, was when they co-starred in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film The Great Gatsby.

“A year later, it was the press tour, and he remembered all my kids’ names and was such a generous person,” the mother of three recalled.

“He’s just a great, funny guy.”

Fisher has been married to Sasha Baron Cohen, an actor, for 20 years and they have three children together.

She also said that being married to someone in the same business has strengthened their bond during her WWHL appearance.

“I think it’s really nice to have someone to kind of gripe about the Hollywood nonsense with, and I think it’s nice to just relate to someone about breaking down materials or just exchanging creative ideas,” she said.

“I like it.”

Fisher spoke with ET in 2017 about her desire to keep her personal life private.

“I sort of never talk about my kids publicly, even though motherhood is my favorite topic,” she explained at the time. “I feel like they deserve a normal childhood.”

“I’m still trying to keep what’s sacred and unique to me to myself.”

