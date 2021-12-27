Issa Rae Didn’t Cry at the Finale Table Read of ‘Insecure’ Until This Moment

Issa Rae Didn’t Cry Until This Moment at the Finale Table Read of ‘Insecure’

Another classic television comedy series has come to a close.

The final episode of Insecure aired.

The episode featured a few tears, but one of the stars revealed when Issa Rae finally broke down on the day of the table read.

[Warning: Insecure finale spoilers!]

Molly’s final scene was shot in the bathroom.

@The_A_Prentice told me to go off script and thank @IssaRae for changing my life during one of the takes.

For real, we were crying (hashtag)InsecureHBOpic.twitter.comZsjrpDkDLo

Who would Issa choose, Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) or Lawrence (Jay Ellis)? That wasn’t the only love story in the episode.

The episode flashed back and forth in time between birthdays.

Molly (Yvonne Orji) married Taurean (Leonard Robinson) in the end.

Molly and Issa had a private conversation after the ceremony.

“Thank you so much, Issa,” Molly said.

“Just for being you and loving me while I was still me, thank you for everything.”

I’m not sure where life will lead us.

But I know that as long as you’re here, I’ll be fine.”

Issa agreed, “Me too.”

“This scene in the bathroom was the final scene I shot as Molly,” Orji tweeted.

@The_A_Prentice told me to go off script and thank @IssaRae for changing my life during one of the takes.

For real (hashtag)InsecureHBO” we were crying.

“The real love story is Issa and Molly,” showrunner Prentice Penny tweeted.

What we’re really watching is black women being dope as f*ck and thriving in the face of adversity.

InsecureHBO (hashtag)

With Entertainment Tonight, Ellis discussed the episode’s table read.

His first reaction to the script was revealed.

“I remember having that feeling — and it’s bittersweet — but it also felt like, ‘Yeah, this is how we’re supposed to be,'” she says.

This is exactly how it should feel.

And this is how the story is supposed to end,’ he continued.

The performer is…

