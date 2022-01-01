Issa Rae, star of ‘Insecure,’ doesn’t give a f*** about how some fans might react to the series finale.

Issa Rae, star of ‘Insecure,’ doesn’t give a f*** about how some fans may react to the series finale.

Insecure, a popular HBO series, has reached its conclusion.

Fans had mixed reactions to the series finale after it aired on the network.

Insecure creator Issa Rae explained why she doesn’t “give a f***” about what some people think about the series finale. While some fans supported Issa and Lawrence getting back together, others were not so fond of the unexpected union.

I adore you all.

Thank you for 5 seasons of entertainment.

https://twitter.com/2d0v9AopJR/InsecureHBOpic.twitter.com/InsecureHBOpic.twitter.com/InsecureHBOpic.twitter.com/InsecureHBOpic

Saying Goodbye To Molly, ‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Admits She ‘Bawled’ Her Eyes Out

Social media reactions to the series finale have been mixed.

While some fans applaud Issa’s decision to rekindle her relationship with Lawrence, others disagree.

So, what does Issa Rae, the creator of Insecure, have to say about the online backlash?

In an interview with Deadline, the Insecure actress said she is “proud” of the series finale and “relieved” that it is now available for public viewing.

“I don’t give a f*** how people react to it because, to answer your question, to be honest, it was a journey for both of our characters,” she told the outlet.

Issa Dee and Lawrence reuniting has caused some fans to have mixed feelings.

Issa had envisioned a conclusion without Lawrence at first.

Issa, on the other hand, had a different ending in mind while she was writing.

“For the last couple of seasons, happiness has been a theme for these two characters,” she continued.

“I have the option of being happy with you, and I want to be happy with you, but if it doesn’t work out, f*** you.”

At the end of the day, I believe that’s what our character wants, and I’m sure viewers will disagree.

Many people despise Lawrence, but fortunately, their relationship isn’t one of them.”

Issa Rae, star of ‘Insecure,’ was told not to watch the final season of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Before the final season premiere, stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and others gathered in South LA to celebrate the series.

The Little alum revealed in an interview with Variety that she changed the final episode because she wanted it to feel “more realistic and true to the characters.”

Rae explained, “It didn’t feel right.”

“I believe… ”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.