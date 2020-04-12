Issam Carika announces the death of his uncle in Italy because of the “dreaded virus”

Books – Hani Saber:

The artist Essam Karika announced the death of his uncle, Ahmed Makki, who lives in Italy, after he was infected with the damn virus, as he put it.

Carika wrote, through his account on Facebook, saying: “In this holy month … my uncle Ahmed Makki died in Italy because of this dreaded virus, and because of the diseases of aging … We pray to God that we count him at the gracious, the Merciful, the martyr, God willing.”

Masrawy tried to contact the artist Issam Karika, and we were unable to do so, because he turned off his phone.

It is mentioned that the last concert of the artist Issam Karika, was the concert of Al-Mahrousa nights within the activities of the Riyadh season in Saudi Arabia, and Karika presented a large number of his famous songs, including: “Under the Net”, “Polika”, “Aziza”, “Romeo”, “Eyes Habibi”.