‘It comes out perfect every time,’ says Ina Garten of her simple salmon recipe.

‘It comes out perfectly every time,’ says Ina Garten of her easy salmon recipe.

Ina Garten’s Salmon with Fennel, a classic Barefoot Contessa fish recipe, has stood the test of time.

It’s easy to see why the celebrity chef has been making the dish for decades.

It’s not only simple to make, but it’s also ready in just over an hour, making it perfect for a party.

The focus of The Barefoot Contessa is on reducing the stress that comes with entertaining.

She does everything she can to make any type of get-together, big or small, more manageable, from making simple meals to preparing dishes ahead of time.

This is where the salmon dish comes into play.

Garten explains why she’s been serving Salmon with Fennel at parties for years in her debut cookbook, which can be found on page 144.

She admits it’s a little convoluted, but she doesn’t mind.

That’s because she knows the dish will turn out perfectly.

Garten said in her 1999 Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, “I don’t mind doing a little work to get a dinner party ready as long as I know there won’t be any last-minute crises.”

“We’ve been making this salmon for parties for years, and it always turns out perfectly.”

“Prepare the filling, tie the salmon, and bake it right away or chill it until 45 minutes before serving,” she continued.

A whole salmon can be cooked perfectly in 30 minutes in a preheated oven.”

Hot dogs are a must-have during the summer holidays, and we prefer them over an open fire rather than grilled. Jeffrey and I stick to the classics: potato rolls, Gulden’s mustard, and plenty of relish.

What are your favorite things to do on the weekend? Have a happy and safe holiday weekend, and take a break; we all need it this year! pic.twitter.comAGy0kKUzy1

Garten’s Salmon with Fennel can be made at home using the instructions found on Food Network.

The ingredient list is short, with only 10 items, in true Barefoot Contessa style.

Garten’s recipes are known for their simplicity, and this one is no exception. There are only six steps in total.

So, how does Garten prepare salmon? It all begins with the way the fish is cut.

The salmon should be butterflied with the bones removed, according to the Food Network star.

Now we’ll get down to business with the cooking.

Garten starts by preheating the oven to 500°F.

She sautés onions and fennel in a pan while it warms up….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Summer holidays call for hot dogs! Instead of grilled, we like ours over an open fire. Jeffrey and I are traditionalists–potato rolls, Gulden’s mustard, & LOTS of relish. What do you like? Have a happy & safe holiday weekend and give yourself a break, we all need one this year! pic.twitter.com/AGy0kKUzy1 — Ina Garten (@inagarten) September 2, 2021