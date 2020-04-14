“It could be so much fun to share children with a woman”

Demi Lovato’s new single with Sam Smith isn’t the only thing the pop star has up his sleeve this week. The 27-year-old, who drops “I’m Ready” this Friday, is also the title star of the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which includes an open interview about her love life, future plans, and personal struggles, including a year in hospital 2018 after an overdose of drugs.

“I would hate to have a detail in the headline if I had worked so hard for my music,” says Lovato of her plans to release her first new album since her overdose and her subsequent trip to rehab. “But I will say that I greatly appreciated the patience that the public has given me over the past year and a half to find out my shit because I think I made the mistake when I was 18 when I was 18 treatment was that I went back to work six months later. At the same time, I leaned back on the sidelines for two years. I kept my mouth shut while the tabloids went wild. And my album is finally the place where I can clarify everything. “

Although the former Disney Channel star, who has been sober for six years before her almost fatal overdose in July 2018, prefers not to provide any details about her relapse, she is open about the reaction, good and bad, to her health crisis.

“It is difficult when you are in such a moment because you do not feel worthy,” she tells the magazine. “But in retrospect, I understand that I was just someone who went through something, and people really supported me and were there for me, and that meant everything.

“It also made it a bit challenging because I was dealing with it in public – that’s how some people found it out. I had relatives who received notifications on their cell phones. We couldn’t even call them before they saw what happened. “

She hopes that her experience will inspire those struggling with drug abuse to ask for help when they need it.

Lovato with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in 2016. The stars were six years old. (Photo: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok) More

The conversation also revolved around Lovato’s love life, from her newly engaged ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama (whom she wished well but no longer stayed in contact) to a recent breakup.

“I just deleted [the Raya dating app] Out of respect for the person I was with, we broke up and I went back, ”says Lovato, who describes herself as“ single as hell ”but has recently been associated with soap star Max Ehrich. “And I said, ‘Do you know what? It’s good. I don’t have to be there because I think I should be alone now. “

The bisexual star did not rule out settling down – be it with a man or a woman.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children. ‘I think sharing children with a woman could be so much fun … So I don’t know what my future will be and I’m open to everything.

“People always ask me,” What is your type? “And I ask:” Have you seen my story? “There is no guy. It is exclusively from the connection. I wish I could say:” I am only dating attractive people. “But I don’t.”

