Justin Hartley tells his ‘incredible’ wife Sofia Pernas, ‘It Doesn’t Have to Be That Hard.’

Justin Hartley says of his ‘incredible’ wife Sofia Pernas, ‘It Doesn’t Have to Be That Hard.’

“It’s incredible when you don’t push things.”

“It doesn’t have to be that difficult,” Hartley, 44, said of being “so happy” since reuniting with Pernas, 32, on Tuesday, December 28.

“You just meet the right person and think to yourself, ‘Oh, this is incredible,'” says the author.

It’s just fantastic!’ You’re completely enamored with this person.

You simply adore this individual.”

The This Is Us star gushed about how “everything is easier” now that Pernas is in his life after quietly marrying her in May.

“Even though we’ve only been married for a few months, it’s difficult to remember life before she arrived.”

When I saw her for the second time, I just knew.

The heart and mind of humans are fascinating subjects to research.

“I’m not codependent; I’m just comfortable in my own skin,” Hartley explained.

“It makes me feel special and loved.”

I’m sure she agrees with me.

We have a wonderful relationship and a wonderful family.

It’s both good for you and good for the environment.”

The Smallville star also spoke about how the Moroccan native has influenced his mental state since they began dating.

“She instructs me.

She is a multilingual individual who can communicate in five different languages.

She’s brilliant, incredible, and a pleasure to behold.

Everything about her is amazing, and she’s a complete riot.

“She inspires me to be a better man,” said the Illinois native.

“I want to rise to the occasion because she’s incredible.”

She motivates me to improve myself, and [this type of love]completes me.”

Hartley and Pernas met in 2015 while co-starring on The Young and the Restless, a year before his ex-wife Chrishell Stause joined the cast.

Falling in love with the Blood and Treasure star was worth the wait, according to the Emmy nominee.

“You interact in a variety of ways.

We didn’t work together closely or for long.

She seemed like a sweetheart to me.

It was a pleasure to spend time with her.

However, I was at a different point in my life at the time.

“I wasn’t available,” Hartley explained.

