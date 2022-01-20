‘It Feels Comfortable,’ says a source about Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler seeing each other.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are dating and ‘It Feels Comfortable,’ according to a source.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are a couple.

And, despite the fact that their relationship is just getting started, the two are already having a good time.

“Kaia and Austin are dating.”

“They’re getting to know each other better and having a great time hanging out,” a source tells ET. “They’re very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between them.”

After a grocery store run in Los Angeles, Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, were recently spotted getting cozy.

Butler was seen walking down the street with the model, wrapping his arm around her.

They were photographed leaving a yoga class together in December, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

After recently ending high-profile relationships, Butler and Gerber are moving on.

Butler and Vanessa Hudgens announced their split in January 2020 after almost a decade of dating, while Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randee Gerber, ended her year-long relationship with Jacob Elordi in November.

“Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have ended their relationship.

“It was an amicable split,” a source told ET at the time.

Ex-boyfriends of Gerber and Butler have also moved on.

Elordi was seen having coffee with Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, and Hudgens has been dating MLB player Cole Tucker since February 2021.

