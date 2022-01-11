It is explained what happens in the final scenes of the Western drama The Power of the Dog.

It’s explained what happens in the final scenes of the Western drama The Power of the Dog.

The Power Of The Dog, a psychological drama based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, is available on Netflix.

The Western drama takes place on a family ranch in 1925 Montana.

The story follows the lives of ominous rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his brother George (Jesse Plemons).

Phil torments George’s new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), to the point of addiction.

He does, however, become close to her son Peter over time.

Phil dies from anthrax poisoning at the end of the film, and his brother remarks on how meticulous he was with his work.

The gloved teenager tucks a finished lasso under his bed, implying that he poisoned Phil to save his mother.

“Deliver my soul from the sword, my darling from the power of the dog,” Peter is seen reading from Psalm 22:20.

Phil is a cold-hearted tyrant who instills fear in everyone he comes into contact with.

When his brother George brings his wife Rose to the family ranch, Phil is his usual bully, driving Rose to drink.

Phil enjoys taunting her son Peter for studying diseases and dissecting animals, and he joins the family at the ranch for the summer break.

However, things change when Phil takes the young boy under his wing and teaches him to plait a lasso and ride a horse.

Phil becomes ill and eventually dies after his injured hand becomes infected.

A doctor confirms anthrax poisoning as the cause of death at his funeral.

Netflix will begin streaming The Power of the Dog on December 3, 2021.

