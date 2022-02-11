It isn’t ‘Shallow,’ but it is Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ song, which has received over 700 million Spotify streams.

It’s not ‘Shallow,’ but Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ song, which has received over 700 million Spotify streams.

In 2018, the film A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was released.

Fans adored the soundtrack, especially the lead single “Shallow,” for which Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt received an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

While A Star Is Born’s “Shallow” is a fan favorite, another song from the film’s soundtrack featuring Lady Gaga has over 700 million Spotify streams.

“Shallow” is Lady Gaga’s most-streamed song on Spotify, with 1,724,031,414 streams to date.

While “Shallow” is without a doubt Lady Gaga’s most popular song from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, another song has a similar number of streams.

“Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star Is Born has 722,832,482 Spotify streams to date, according to Lady Gaga’s Spotify page, making it one of the singer’s most-streamed songs on the platform.

On the A Star Is Born soundtrack, both “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way” were released in 2018.

“Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Just Dance,” and “Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)” are among Lady Gaga’s other popular Spotify tracks.

Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” and Barbra Streisand’s “A Star Is Born”

A Star Is Born tells the story of Jackson Maine (Cooper), a well-known country-rock singer, and Ally (Lady Gaga), a rising star.

Jack invites her to his upcoming concert after they meet.

Jack invites Ally onstage during the show, and the two perform one of her original songs, “Shallow.” The two begin dating, and Ally joins Jack on his tour.

Ally performs some of her original songs on tour, including “Always Remember Us This Way.”

“Always Remember Us This Way” is a scene from the film A Star Is Born that depicts Ally’s feelings for Jack as they fall in love on the road.

“Lovers in the night Poets trying to write We don’t know how to rhyme But, d***, we try But all I really know You’re where I wanna go The part of me that’s you will never die So when I’m all choked up And I can’t find the words Every time we say goodbye Baby, it hurts I’ll always remember us this way.”

