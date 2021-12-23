BTS does not have the longest brand partnership with either McDonald’s or Louis Vuitton.

BTS does not have the longest brand partnership with McDonald’s or Louis Vuitton.

BTS is a Korean boy band that has topped the charts and broken records all over the world.

Artists they collaborated with included Sia, Halsey, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Their song “Butter” has even received Grammy nominations.

BTS has also acted as brand ambassadors for companies such as Louis Vuitton and FILA.

BTS is one of the world’s most well-known boy bands.

McDonald’s, one of the world’s largest fast-food corporations, was an obvious choice.

As a result of this partnership, the “BTS Meal” has been added to McDonald’s locations around the world, as well as promotional material for ARMYs.

Despite the fact that this menu item was only available for a limited time, some of the BTS Meal’s products and packaging are still being resold for twice (or triple) their original price on websites like eBay.

BTS has worked with a food and beverage company before; the K-pop group recently released official merchandise in select Starbucks locations.

They also appeared in advertisements for the Coca-Cola Company, which was a significant milestone given the beverage company’s size.

BTS, on the other hand, has had a long-standing relationship with the sportswear company PUMA.

For one of their longest brand deals, BTS collaborated with PUMA, a sports and casual footwear company.

They wore PUMA merchandise in advertisements and even during rehearsals.

BTS ended their five-year collaboration with PUMA in 2019 and went on to work with FILA, a South Korean sportswear company.

This was in support of FILA’s message of “One World, One FILA,” and it gave the K-pop group new advertising opportunities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Just days after releasing their song “Butter,” BTS announced a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, a French fashion house and luxury goods company.

Given their shared love of fashion, this collaboration came as no surprise to fans.

“I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to this fantastic collaboration, which will give the house a fresh new look by fusing luxury and contemporary culture.”

I’m ecstatic to share with you all of the exciting projects we’re working on.”

Before joining Louis Vuitton, BTS worked with Dior and even had custom stage wear designed by Kim Jones.

They were the first male pop band to get custom pieces as a result of their efforts.

BTS also worked with Hyundai on a number of commercials before going on to work with them…

