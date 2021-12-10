‘It Just Looked So Shady,’ Simon Rex recalls of the ‘Scary’ Nude ‘Red Rocket’ Running Scene.

A24 Films’ Red Rocket is one of the year’s most talked-about films.

At the Cannes Film Festival screening, actor Simon Rex received a standing ovation for his outstanding performance.

In this performance, he doesn’t hold back, going all out both physically and emotionally.

Rex recently reminisced about the famous, yet “scary,” nude street-running sequence and everything that went into it.

Mikey Saber (Rex) is the protagonist of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, which he co-wrote and directed.

He’s a defunct pornographer who returns to his small Texas hometown after a long absence.

Mikey sees his estranged wife, Lexi (Bree Elrod), and asks if he can stay with her and her mother, Lil (Brenda Deiss).

Mikey tries to get back on his feet, but he quickly falls in love with Strawberry (Suzanna Son), a teenage girl.

He has plans to use her to get out of his Texas hometown once more, and she works at a local donut shop.

Mikey soon learns, however, that no one wants him back because they have enjoyed his absence.

Several interviewers discussed a scene in Red Rocket in which Rex is fully nude and running down the street, demonstrating full-frontal nudity.

He described the scene as “scary” due to the conditions in which it was shot.

“It was terrifying,” Rex told Indiewire, “because we’re doing it without permits.”

“We’re hiding from the cops while running butt naked through a dangerous neighborhood late at night.”

It was a lot of work, and I doubt many people would have taken it on.

I had a lot of those moments where I just had to keep going.

However, on a physical level, that one was very difficult.

Because the old Texas street was gravelly, they taped the bottoms of my feet.

In another interview, Rex elaborated on the Red Rocket shoot.

He was hiding from the cops to avoid getting in trouble for not having the proper permits.

Rex, on the other hand, described the situation as “shady.”

“We were just shooting guerilla-style in the middle of the night,” Rex told Entertainment Weekly.

“We’d have to double-check the coast and…

