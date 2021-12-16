It Shouldn’t Make a Difference Whether Daredevil and the Other Marvel TV Shows Are Canon

It Shouldn’t Make a Difference If Daredevil and the Other Marvel TV Shows Are Canon

Since Marvel Television’s inception nearly a decade ago, the continuity of certain Marvel shows has been a source of contention.

Marvel TV was left to put together offerings featuring some of the brand’s more grounded characters while Marvel Studios was busy fleshing out the Marvel Cinematic Universe with big-budget blockbusters.

Because of the disparity in budgets (and, as a result, quality) between the two production arms—Marvel Studios and Marvel Television—the debate over whether something was “MCU canon” flourished, and continues to do so today.

Now it’s Wednesday, and the debate is still going strong.

Hawkeye Episode 5 reintroduced Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to the public, firmly establishing the character’s place in the MCU. The only question now is whether D’Onofrio’s role will be an entirely new version of the character, or if it will be the same character we saw on Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons.

So the debate begins with a shot.

The thing is, it shouldn’t matter in the least if Daredevil, Agents of SHIELD, or any of Marvel TV’s other projects are eventually deemed “non-canon.” Call it MCU Legends.

The fact that Kingpin is a new version of the character doesn’t diminish D’Onofrio’s performance as the iconic Marvel villain in Daredevil.

If the version of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home is a rebooted version, Charlie Cox’s previous performance isn’t invalidated.

Regardless of the continuity issues, Marvel Television produced some excellent shows that are still enjoyable to watch.

That magic won’t be taken away even if they aren’t in the same universe as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can still watch the first 39 episodes of Daredevil, and the storyline and cast will remain the same.

There will still be seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD to binge while rooting for Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, Daisy Johnson’s Chloe Bennet, and the rest of the team.

I understand the desire to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the world’s largest entertainment franchise.

However, just because a show isn’t considered part of the canon doesn’t mean it’s bad.

Enjoy the show for what it is, not for what you think it should be.

