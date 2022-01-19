‘It Took a Little While’ for Joseph Baena to Bond With Father Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Was ‘Nervous’

‘It Took a Little While’ for Joseph Baena to Bond With His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Was ‘Nervous’

Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, has opened up about his father.

During a podcast interview with Sistine and Sophia Stallone (Sylvester Stallone’s daughters), the 24-year-old discussed the evolution of their relationship and how open his father is to meeting the women he dates.

“I just want to point out that it took a while for me and my dad to get really close and [feel]like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Baena said.

Mildred Baena, the Terminator star’s former housekeeper, is the father of Baena.

Even though the father-son relationship is now fantastic, Baena admits he was initially concerned about making the right impression.

Baena explained, “I grew up with my mother.”

“And I was always nervous, because I didn’t want him to think badly of me or think, ‘What the hell is this guy doing? He’s always partying.’ It’s awesome.”

Now I’m so close to my father that we joke about everything.”

Baena also claims that, aside from movies and fitness, his father is interested in all the latest gossip.

“And he’s always interested in the drama.”

‘Tell me everything,’ he says.

“Tell me about the girls,” he said of the celebrity.

Baena also revealed that his father gives pretty “generic” dating advice and that his father’s sense of humor helps him bring the women he dates around.

However, having his father’s last name isn’t a priority for Baena, who is following in his father’s footsteps in the acting world.

“I’ve never been known as Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

“I believe the issue is that I haven’t put enough effort into changing it,” he admitted.

“I’m going my own way.”

I’d never given it much thought before.

I already have a last name.

I’m already accomplishing a lot and making progress toward my objectives.

“It’s the furthest thing from my mind.”

