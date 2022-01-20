According to Joseph Baena, forming a bond with his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘took a little while.’

According to Joseph Baena, forming a bond with his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, took some time.

It took a while for Joseph Baena and his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to form a bond.

Gradually but steadily,

While Joseph Baena and his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, are now close, it wasn’t always so.

“It took a while for me and my dad to get really close and just [feel]like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” the 24-year-old Los Angeles native said on Tuesday, January 18 on the “Unwaxed” podcast.

“Right now, it’s incredible.”

My father and I are very close and always have a good laugh.”

“What the hell is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,” the realtor, who “grew up with” mom Mildred Baena, used to be “nervous” that the 74-year-old Terminator star would “think badly of” him, saying, “I didn’t want him to be like, ‘What the hell is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time.”

As he follows in his father’s bodybuilding footsteps, Baena told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 that his father is a “huge inspiration” to him.

“It’s beneficial to work on your body, personality, and mind on a regular basis,” the actor said at the time.

“I’m always looking for new ways to improve myself, and I think bodybuilding is a great way to do that.”

Despite having four other children with Maria Shriver — Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24 — Baena claims that he has “never had the Schwarzenegger name.”

He continued, “I haven’t focused[ed]on changing it.”

My own interests are what I’m pursuing.

I’d never really considered it.

I already have a last name.

I’ve already accomplished a lot and am making strides toward my objectives.

That is the absolute last thing on my mind.”

Last month, Baena told E! that “a few different variables” influenced his decision to keep his last name.

He told the outlet in December 2021, “That’s just not my main priority right now.”

“Right now, I’m just focused on building myself up and building my acting and real estate careers.”

“My father is a stallion, after all.”

I like to think of him as a true gentleman, and I have a lot of respect for him.

So he’s influenced a lot of things, including my acting career, fitness and physique, and a lot of other things I’m doing.”

For all of our exclusive celebrity interviews and videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

It ‘took a little while’ for Joseph Baena to form a bond with his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]