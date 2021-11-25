It Took Ree Drummond 5 Seconds to Say Yes to Acting on ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Food Network viewers adore celebrity chef Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman has been on the air for 29 seasons, and there are no plans to end it anytime soon.

Drummond’s fans adore her and are supportive of her clothing line, kitchenware, and cookbooks.

The redhead, on the other hand, is exploring new territory, and she claims it took her only five seconds to agree to do so.

Drummond has decided to take on the role of an actor in a film.

Although the star of The Pioneer Woman is used to being in front of the camera and following a script for her cooking show, she has never acted in a fiction film.

Drummond teased filming a Christmas movie in August and revealed how filming went for her.

“I was nervous about filming this movie because I am not an actor, and being on a movie set in Utah was a completely different experience than filming a cooking show in my own kitchen,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Fortunately, once a woman reaches her fifties, the fear of embarrassing herself no longer deters her from doing anything.”

Drummond shared photos of herself filming her first scene, noting that all of the photos show her knees locked.

“I was just thinking about it.

After all that stress on my cartilage, I might need a cortisone shot.

She went on to say, “Things I never said when I was younger…”

Fans of Ree Drummond’s ‘The Pioneer Woman’ aren’t crazy about the one ingredient she used in her taco shells and cheese recipe.

Drummond revealed the title of her Christmas-themed film, Candy Coated Christmas, back in the summer.

Drummond was ecstatic to share the news with fans that the discovery(plus) film had premiered on the streaming service.

“Hard to believe the day has arrived,” she exclaimed, “but yay — Candy Coated Christmas is now available to stream on discovery(plus)!!!”

Drummond said the film was produced by Food Network and Discovery, and she agreed to appear in it in five seconds after being asked to play a role.

“It took me about five seconds to say yes when they asked if I’d be willing to play ‘Bee,’ a bakery owner in a small town called Peppermint Hollow!” she explained.

“I hope you can see this sweet, food-filled film! My part is minor, but BOY is it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]